The Twitter hashtag #DeleteFacebook has led a growing number of companies and people to do away with the platform.

Getty

The tag comes following news last week that data from millions of Facebook users was misused by Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics company affiliated with the Donald Trump presidential campaign, to try to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

After a five-day silence from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he finally addressed the incident on Wednesday, issuing an apology on Thursday. There's been mounting pressure on Zuckerberg to testify before Congress, and the Federal Trade Commission is reportedly looking into the matter. The European Union also launched an investigation into Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. On Friday, a US House committee urged Zuckerberg to personally testify at an upcoming hearing about Facebook's policies on user data.

Here are some of the companies and people, so far, who have distanced themselves from the social networking company: