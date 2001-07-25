Server start-up secures $30 million

Egenera, a maker of specialized, powerful Linux servers for financial services and telecommunications customers, has received $30 million in funding, the start-up said this week. Austin Ventures led the investment round. Other participants were Spectrum Equity Investors, Kodiak Venture Partners, Credit Suisse First Boston, Goldman Sachs and YankeeTek Ventures. Egenera's BladeFrame systems include several four-processor servers stacked into a cabinet. A central controlling computer balances the computing load among the servers and handles communications with other computers or storage systems outside the cabinet.