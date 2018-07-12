Sergey Brin a company 'playboy' in Google’s early days, book alleges

Getty Images

Anecdotes from a new book called Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley by Adam Fisher tell a story of questionable behavior during Google's early days.

According to an excerpt in Vanity Fair out Tuesday, co-founder Sergey Brin was seen as something of a "playboy" among employees.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"[Brin] was known for getting his fingers caught in the cookie jar with employees that worked for the company in the masseuse room. He got around," reads one account from Charlie Ayers, who was Google's first executive chef.

Ayers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This book comes at a time when more than a few tech companies have found themselves under scrutiny for their work environments and practices. Companies like Uber have seen details from employees come to light chronicling everything from sexual harassment to hostile work environments.

Google was founded in 1998.

