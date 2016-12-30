Enlarge Image Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

Tennis megastar Serena Williams announced her engagement today to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In true Reddit fashion, she posted her announcement on the site, within the I Said Yes subreddit.

Williams penned a short poem detailing Ohanian's proposal, hinting that he took her to Rome to the "same table" where they "first met by chance." There he popped the question and she said yes. Ohanian later reposted the announcement on Facebook.

The news comes as a surprise, as the couple kept their relationship relatively private after rumors began circulating of their courtship in 2015, according to US Magazine. Williams did share a photo of them together, however, about four weeks ago on Instagram.

Williams, 35, is considered one of the best tennis players in the world. She holds 38 major titles and four Olympic gold medals and is the third player to hold all four major singles titles (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) at the same time.

Ohanian, 33, founded Reddit, the content sharing and rating site, with Steve Huffman. With more than 200 million unique users as of 2016, it is the 11th most visited site in the US and the 27th most visited site in the world.