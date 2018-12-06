Sensitive internal Facebook documents published by UK Parliament

James Martin

UK Parliament published excerpts from sensitive internal Facebook documents on Wednesday as part of its investigation into fake news and the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal.

The documents were seized from now defunct app developer Six4Three at the end of November during a trip by the company's founder to London. They include emails sent to and from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other senior Facebook executives. Their publication was accompanied by a note from Chair of Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Damian Collins summarising his findings.

Facebook has been keen to keep the documents out of the public realm -- they are also currently held under seal by a court in California -- but last week Collins said Parliament would publish them if it felt it was in the public interest to do so.

Collins highlighted six key findings in a memo, including that Facebook tried to hide from Android phone users that it was collecting data about their calls and texts. The company also collected data about app use by phone users -- apparently without their knowledge -- to determine who its biggest rivals were and which companies it should aim to acquire.

The memo also noted that Facebook whitelisted certain apps, so that even after it changed its policy in 2014/2015, some developers were still able to access data belonging to their users' friends. Facebook also took an "aggressive" position when dealing with rival apps, Collins said, by denying them access to data that meant that businesses would fail.

