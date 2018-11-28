Sensitive Facebook documents should be published 'within next week'

James Martin/CNET

The UK Parliament said Tuesday it hopes to publish documents about Facebook's business practices "within the next week." The documents may contain evidence that Facebook was alerted to Russian interference on its platform as early as 2014.

Parliament seized the documents over the weekend from the founder of app development company Six4Three while he was visiting London.

Damian Collins, who heads the Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said at a press conference that he hopes to make the documents public "very soon," though he couldn't give an exact date.

In a committee session Tuesday, Collins said that the documents contained an email from a Facebook engineer alerting senior people in the company to potential Russian interference on the platform as early as 2014. The documents are also believed to include private internal communications among Facebook executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, regarding Facebook's business model.

A California court, which has had the same documents under seal in the US, has asked Facebook to confirm this week why they should remain sealed.

"There is a clearly growing interest in what the documents contain," said Collins.

Collins' committee is currently combing though the documents, but there is a large number and some will require redactions before they're made public, he said. So far, no one outside of the committee has seen the documents.

"Our duty of care is to go through them properly," said Collins. Once it's been confirmed that their contents is in the public interest, the best step would be to publish them altogether as a block, he added.