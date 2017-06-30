'Sense8' back from the dead, thanks to fans

Netflix

Good news for "Sense8," the Netflix sci-fi series from J. Michael Straczynski and the Wachowskis. Despite loyal fans, the show was canceled on June 1 amid reports that it cost an estimated $9 million an episode to produce.

But on Thursday, co-creator Lana Wachowski shared a public letter announcing that Netflix had given the show a two-hour finale.

"Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought 'Sense8' back to life," Wachowski wrote. "The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting. ... While it is often true that these decisions are irreversible, it is not always true."

No specific date was given, but Wachowski's letter said the two-hour special would be released sometime "next year." Wachowski went on to say, "After that ... if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know."