Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix

Murray Close/Netflix

Netflix will release its two-hour series finale of Sense8 on June 8, the company said Tuesday.

"Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates," according to Netflix's description.

Netflix

The sci-fi series from J. Michael Straczynski and the Wachowskis was canceled on June 1 amid reports that it cost about $9 million an episode to produce. But fan letter-writing and petition campaigns prodded Netflix to greenlit a two-hour finale for the show.

"Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought 'Sense8' back to life," Wachowski wrote. "The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting. ... While it is often true that these decisions are irreversible, it is not always true."

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.