Senior White House members fooled by email prankster

PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images

It's another day of drama in President Donald Trump's US and another gap in cybersecurity.

An "email prankster" from the UK tricked senior White House officials into engaging in sensitive exchanges by masquerading as members of the Trump team, reported CNN. Victims of the deception included Eric Trump, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, or "the Mooch," who got booted from the role just 10 days after he took the job.

In one incident described by CNN, Bossert, convinced that the "prankster" was indeed Jared Kushner, included his private email address.

The impostor also pretended to be former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and wrote to Scaramucci the day after Priebus was given the sack. The Mooch, believing he was talking to the real Priebus, responded -- twice. He also replied to an email sent by the impostor posing as Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman.

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

Acknowledging the breach, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "We take all cyber-related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further."

We're not sure if what's going on has reached Trump's ears, but the president is certainly in a good mood, tweeting that it's a "great day" at the White House.

A great day at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.