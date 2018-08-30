Sending asteroids to almost hit Earth for minerals could be a thing, says engineers

Barcroft / Getty Images

If the movies Armageddon and Deep Impact have taught our collective consciousness one thing, is that you don't want asteroids anywhere near Earth. Period.

But that's exactly what engineers from the University of Glasgow in the UK are proposing. The three engineers, Tan Minghu, Colin McInnes and Matteo Ceriotti have published a study that uses aerobraking, the science of using the drag from the Earth's atmosphere to slow down incoming asteroids into an orbit instead of missing the planet completely, reports Science.

The plan would involve nudging asteroids million of miles away with an unmanned spacecraft, and the resulting orbital rocks would then be mined for stuff like platinum, or even water. These rocks can also serve as supply posts for space stations.

Of course, Hollywood has already given us an inkling of why sending asteroids near Earth could be a bad idea, and experts that Science talked to indicated a possibility of a crash happening. The published study does, however, recommend only nudging rocks no larger than 30 meters in size, which would burn down if it ever misses and hits the lower atmosphere of the planet.