Senator to probe Facebook's use of opposition research firm

A US senator is looking into Facebook's reported use of a Republican opposition research firm to battle its critics.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, is sending a letter to press the social network for more details about its relationship with Definers Public Affairs after The New York Times reported the connection on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

She told a Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that the use of such a firm could raise campaign finance issues.

"I would like to know what was going on with elected officials," Klobuchar said, according to Reuters. "It could also have other legal ramifications."

She also joined Democratic senators Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Chris Coons of Delaware in asking the Justice Department to "expand any investigation into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica to include whether Facebook -- or any other entity affiliated with or hired by Facebook -- retaliated against critics or public officials seeking to regulate the platform, or hid vital information from the public."

Definers reportedly targeted Klobuchar over her support for the proposed Honest Ads Act, which would require Facebook and other tech companies to disclose who purchased political ads online.

Klobuchar's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published a bombshell report about how Facebook's leaders struggled to deal with a series of crises, including Russian election interference and the mishandling of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica. The report says CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg ignored warnings, deflected blame and got distracted by other projects as problems mounted over the past three years.

Zuckerberg said Thursday that he and Sandberg were unaware of Facebook's use of Definers prior to the Times report, and that the contract was ended as soon as they were.

Neither Facebook nor Definers immediately responded to requests for comment.

