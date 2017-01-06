Top US intelligence official calls fake news "a grave concern"

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

The threat of Russian interference with US politics goes beyond hacking. It also includes the spread of fake news and espionage, the country's top intelligence official told the Senate, as politicians sought details on Russian cyberattacks targeting the presidential election.

In a hearing on Capitol Hill, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Russia hacked into the email accounts of Democratic Party officials using a sophisticated spear-phishing tactic known as Grizzly Steppe. The stolen emails, including some taken from John Podesta, an advisor to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, were later distributed through Wikileaks, and became part of the campaign narrative.

But Clapper said Russia's growing use of fake news in an effort to disrupt the election was even more disturbing. The spread of Russian propaganda was the most aggressive and direct campaign to interfere with a US election Clapper said he had seen, although he added it was unclear what impact it had.

The spread of fake news "has been part of a multifaceted campaign that the Russians mounted" to affect the election's outcome, Clapper said. "It's a grave concern."

The comments and the support senators expressed for the intelligence community sets up a continued battle between key Republican lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump, who has said reports that Russia tried to hack the election are an effort to delegitimize his victory. Trump has repeatedly said there is no proof Russia was involved in the hacks of Democratic Party officials or leaked the emails, an idea Wikileaks founder Julian Assange repeated on Tuesday.

Trump has tweeted his skepticism of the intelligence community's assessment of Russia's role in the hacks and said during a debate that it could have been Russia, China or "somebody that sits on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

On Tuesday, Assange said Russia wasn't the sources of the leaked emails, which Trump tweeted.

Clapper criticized Assange, saying earlier leaks had put people in jeopardy, and expressed confidence in the intelligence community's assessment that Russia was behind the political hacks. An unclassified report on Russian interference is scheduled to be made public next week.

The hearing comes as the US wrestles with how to deal with a growing number of countries that are building out their hacking capabilities. More than 30 countries -- including China, Iran and North Korea -- are developing offensive cyberattack capabilities, such as spear-phishing and data deletion attacks.

Intelligence officials warned senators there is no way to make the US completely safe from cyberattacks.

Nearly all networks and systems are inherently at risk from hacking, NSA director Mike Rogers said. Threats could come from newly developed exploits or careless mistakes, but can't be eliminated, he said.

Clapper went further saying, "If there is an internet connection, there is always going to be a vulnerability."

The best that security officials could do is manage how much risk there is. Spreading awareness, so that Americans aren't caught in the same phishing scam that ensnared Podesta, was one of the many things people could do to protect themselves, Clapper told the senators.

John McCain, a Republican senator from Arizona, stressed the importance of establishing a policy on how to respond to cyberattacks.

"Unless we demonstrate that the cost of attacking the US outweigh the perceived benefits, these attacks will only grow," the Arizona senator said.

On Dec. 29, President Barack Obama announced a series of sanctions against Russia for the political hacks, booting 35 Russian intelligence officers from the US. While Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC.) suggested that Obama should have done more, Clapper said the sanctions sent a strong and direct message to Russia.