Senate calls Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs in for data privacy

The open hearing on data privacy will happen on April 10, with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai also on the invite list.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is calling Mark Zuckerberg to testify on April 10. 

The Senate Judiciary committee has formally sent an invite to Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress. 

The committee chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, announced a hearing on the "Future of Data Privacy in Social Media," scheduled for April 10. 

The committee has extended an invitation out to Facebook's CEO, as well as to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey. The discussions will be about future policies to protect consumer data on social media. 

This is a breaking news story, please continue to check for updates. 

