Selena Gomez, most followed on Instagram, is sick of it

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Raymond Hall, GC Images

It's hard, isn't it?

Your fans aren't just hanging on your every word, but on every image of you doing things that stars are supposed to do. Like dressing up being in exotic places and throwing tantrums.

Don't you find it difficult to keep on posting Instagram pictures that keep the faithful happy? I assumed it was just me.

Now I discover that the most-followed person on Instagram, Selena Gomez, thinks it all too much as well.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer confessed that her 113 million Instagram followers have diverted her spirit.

"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," she said. "It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict."

She's surely not alone in becoming so committed. And it can't be easy to become the most popular picture-poster in the world.

But she made a confession that might make Instagram's brand managers shudder: "I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit," she said.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about its biggest star admitting the app makes her feel awful. There is, though, some scientific evidence that selfie-taking in order to constantly post your life history is becoming an obsession for many people.

One piece of research showed that young girls spend five hours a week taking selfies.

Gomez, indeed, says she had to take remedial action. She said she deleted the app from her phone and doesn't even know the password to her account anymore. The account is apparently in her assistant's hands now.

Gomez claimed she can't wait for people to forget all about her.

I can feel the shudders of her management team rising to the same Richter level as those of Instagram's brand managers.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.