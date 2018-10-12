Selecting a gender or skin tone for emoji won't cost extra Twitter characters anymore

Emojipedia

You might not have known this, but not all emoji carry the same character count.

In a blogpost Thursday, Twitter noted that some emoji take up several characters-- including emoji that let you pick gender and skin tone. But now, Twitter will count all emoji equally.

"This update marks significant progress for our service, and everyone can now benefit from the additional room to express themselves with more characters (or more emojis )," the post said.

The post attributed the varying character counts to the difference in how text and emoji are encoded.