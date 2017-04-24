'Seinfeld' sounds make Star Wars battles even more fun

Whether you love or hate "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace," it's hard not to enjoy this fan-made parody of the famous lightsaber duel between Darth Maul (Ray Park) and Jedi heroes Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

In the video "Episode I: The Phantom Nothing" posted on April 19, sound designer Ben Burtt's signature lightsaber sounds are replaced with the slap bass guitar sounds made famous in the theme song to the '90s TV sitcom "Seinfeld."

While topping Star Wars composer John Williams' "Duel of the Fates" theme used for the Darth Maul fight in the film isn't easy, this new version makes the fight scene a lighthearted farce instead of a shocking death scene.

Here's hoping more 'Seinfeld' Star Wars parody videos are in the works. Personally, I'd love to see Jar Jar Bink's dialog replaced with Seinfeld's annoying postal worker Newman.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.