Segway to introduce autonomous delivery robots at CES 2019

Segway

Segway is rolling out new scooters and making its way into office deliveries.

Segway on Thursday said it'll introduce Loomo Delivery, an autonomous robot designed to complete deliveries in buildings and malls, at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next week. The company will also present Model Max, which is Segway's new shareable scooter designed to be used by companies like Bird and Lime.

Loomo Delivery robots are fully autonomous and can navigate obstacles and crowded environments, said Segway. They can take packages and letters from a mail carrier, then walk on their own to the right offices or rooms. The robots are equipped with interactive screens, a cloud-based service dispatch, real-time monitoring and elevator functions.

Segway also has a new scooter to show off. Model Max is designed to be more reliable and weather resistant, said the company, and it has a longer life span. In October, Lime had to recall some of the Segway Ninebot scooters in its fleet after discovering they could contain batteries with the potential to catch fire.

This isn't Segway's first time trying to branch out. In May, the company collaborated with Gogreen to launch a vending machine in Singapore that lets people buy a Segway.

Segway said the Model Max and Loomo Delivery will hit the market later this year but didn't offer information on pricing.