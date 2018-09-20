PUBG is finally coming to PS4, according to this leak

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Looks like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG for short) may be on its way to the PlayStation 4.

The game title "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PS4" appeared on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee, as spotted by IGN. This committee rates video games to determine its age appropriateness. The listing implies that the game may be set to release on the console.

The free-to-play battle royale game was originally released in March 2017 for PC, and then came to Xbox in December. There's also the mobile version of PUBG, which has been playable on iOS and Android devices since March. So the game has been around for over a year now, just not on PS4.

Despite the somewhat limited availability, PUBG has been a huge hit, with over 100 million downloads on mobile and over 50 million copies sold on PC and Xbox combined.

Sony and PUBG Corp. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.