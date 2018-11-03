See the Red Hydrogen One phone unboxed in 3D

Today, after nearly a year and a half of hype and delays, the Red Hydrogen One phone goes on sale. With a 3D screen, a behemoth aluminum-and-Kevlar body and a $1,300 price tag (which converts to £985 or AU$1,800), this is one of the most curious handsets launched in recent history.
We decided to do something special and film the unboxing of our preordered phone in 3D using a second Hydrogen One. I know, so meta.
The phone films 3D photos and videos which Red calls 4-View (4V). We uploaded our 4V unboxing footage up to CNET's YouTube channel. So grab a VR headset and sit back and enjoy the Hydrogen One in all its 3D Hollywood glory below:
We should note that the best way to experience this phone and its 4V display and cameras is to check it out in person. Luckily, both AT&T and Verizon are planning viewing booths for the Red Hydrogen One in their stores.
For more on the Red Hydrogen One phone check out our in-depth review.
