When the CW Network drama "Supernatural" starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, revealed a year ago that it would be doing a special all-animated episode where the fellas would be teaming up with Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters from "Scooby-Doo," the idea seemed like a no-brainer.

Now we can see the normally live-action actors of "Supernatural" hunting down ghosts, eating very large sandwiches and trying to get along with animated characters Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo in the upcoming "Scoobynatural" episode.

In this video posted by the CW on Monday, go behind the scenes to watch "Supernatural" actors Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in the recording studio voicing the animated versions of themselves for the special.

The video also gives glimpses of some of the more hilarious moments from the episode including Dean calling "Dibs on Daphne" and offering to take a bullet to protect his new dog buddy, Scooby-Doo.

While Sam and Dean Winchester are used to chasing down real monsters, the Scooby Gang is more familiar with unmasking bad people who pretend to be paranormal creatures.

It's up to the Winchesters to protect this naive group of animated characters from dying at the real hands of gruesome ghosts and monsters. Zoinks!

The "Scoobynatural" episode airs Thursday, March 29 at 8/7c on the CW.