Watch the CNET stage at CES 2017 live-stream in 360 degrees (1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)

Everywhere you look at CES 2017, people are putting on virtual reality headsets and being transported to other worlds. Now, you too can kick back and feel like you've traveled to Las Vegas for the annual tech trade show: Watch our live coverage from the CNET stage in 360 degrees.

We're live-streaming Ashley Esqueda and Bridget Carey's show in virtual reality on Friday at 1 p.m. PT.

We've teamed up with Orah, makers of the Orah 4i camera, which can capture, stitch and stream in spherical 360 degrees.

There are multiple ways to watch our 360-degree live stream. On a mobile device, use the YouTube app to watch the video on a phone and move the screen around to see different angles. Or you can use a VR device like Google Cardboard and watch the video in VR mode.