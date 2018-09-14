See Hurricane Florence make landfall on this offshore live cam

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Hurricane Florence may be weakening a little, but it could still be devastating for parts of the US East Coast. You can track the storm's blustery arrival on an Explore.org livecam that's broadcasting from a frightening offshore vantage point near Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Warning: Turn down the volume before you hit play. The winds are crazy-loud.

The camera is attached to the Frying Pan Tower, 34 miles (55 kilometers) off the coast of Cape Fear. The tower once acted as a Coast Guard Light Station, but is now privately owned. The cape is squarely in Florence's projected path.

The live video feed shows a corner of the tower and an American flag getting absolutely blasted by the leading edge of the hurricane, which is expected to linger along the coast into the weekend.

Explore.org is experiencing heavy internet traffic due to people following the hurricane, but the live cam is doing an admirable job of staying on.

The oncoming storm has prompted evacuations along the coastline. Images captured by satellites and cameras on board the International Space Station show a huge hurricane that is expected to trigger a storm surge, high winds and flooding.