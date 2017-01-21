See how big Trump's hands are in VR with the HTC Vive

HTC

Ever wanted to check out just how small Donald Trump's hands are for yourself? Your moment has come.

HTC is letting anyone get up close and personal with the new US president using its VR headset, the Vive, the company announced on Friday.

Available now as an app called "Wide Awake" on the Vive app store, the experience allows you to explore a detailed, true-to-life recreation of the Oval Office. In the middle stands Donald Trump, who HTC is describing as "the most photo-realistic human in VR today."

The screenshots for the experience have a Cluedo-esque vibe with moonlight illuminating the burgundy curtains and Trump's figure. You get a torch to explore with, allowing you to get up close and shine it through his already luminescent locks,if you so wish.

While much VR content out there is based around gaming, developer John MacInnes who was responsible for rendering Trump so realistically said that he sees the app as "art." It is, he said in a statement, "a tableau vivant, in the American tradition of artists like Edward Hopper in painting, Gregory Crewdson and Cindy Sherman in photography."