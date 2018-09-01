See Harry Potter's massive Lego Hogwarts up close and magical

Harry Potter fans can now conjure up the largest Lego version yet of sprawling wizard school Hogwarts, one brick at a time.

The Lego Hogwarts Castle set, first revealed in July, is available Saturday, weighing in at a hefty 6,020 pieces and costing $400 in the US, £350 in the UK and AU$650 in Australia.

Lego sent us an assembled version of the giant Hogwarts castle, and we've photographed it in detail so you can see all the chambers, corridors and classrooms you can build if you decide to take on the challenge.

There are lots of highlights from the books and movies here, including rotating staircases, the Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets and the Mirror of Erised. Twenty-seven minifigures depict characters including Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione. A pink figure represents the villainous Dolores Umbridge.

Check out the gallery and video below to explore every corner of the Lego Hogwarts set, no Invisibility Cloak required.