Just in time for Apple's WWDC 2018, we have a new flyover peek of the Apple Park campus.

Shot by drone pilot Matthew Roberts, this look at Apple's new headquarters provides expansive views of the spruced up building and the increase of trees throughout the campus.

The flyover, first spotted by 9to5Mac, also includes shots of Apple Park's volleyball and basketball courts, and of employees at work maintaining the building.

As beautiful as a video like this is, you probably shouldn't go to Apple Park with the intent of flying your drone camera all over it. In April, a different drone flyer said he was asked by Apple security to land the drone and leave the area. We've reached out to Apple to see if there's any updates on that security policy.