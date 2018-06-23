See a drone's view of a reported Texas 'tent city' for migrant children

Drone footage of what appears to be children walking into a "tent city" in Texas offers an overhead angle of the ongoing saga at the US border.
BBC News has posted the drone footage Friday, which shows a facility in Tornillo, Texas on the US-Mexico border.
BBC News correspondent Aleem Maqbool also posted two extended looks at the drone footage to Twitter.
President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to stop separating children from some families crossing the border, with CBS News reporting that roughly 500 children have been reunited so far, according to a senior administration official.
The reunions come after a week in which the tech industry condemned the Trump administration for allowing the separations, and an image of a toddler crying at the border went viral on Twitter.
