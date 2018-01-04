Security flaw reportedly threatens Intel-based PCs

An issue with Intel's processor design that may date back 10 years could leave systems vulnerable to hackers. As first reported by technology site The Register, security researchers have published some details of the flaw, which can expose information from a computer's kernel, a secure part of the operating system that controls key functions.

The flaw, which can affect Windows, MacOS and Linux systems, could allow software to access protected information in the kernel, which would allow for secure information to be leaked, or for malicious software to be installed.

Extensive patching may be required to close the vulnerability, and Linux updates are already available. Windows and MacOS software updates are expected soon. One potential issue is that the most likely fix, which further separates the kernel from the rest of a computer's operations, may add extra steps to almost any process, leading to a significant impact on performance.

At this time, it appears that AMD systems are not affected. We've reached out to Intel, Apple and Microsoft for comment and will update this story with more information when available.