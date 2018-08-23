SeatGeek, Lyft want to take the hassle out of going to concerts

SeatGeek

We've all been there -- rushing to your seat at a concert just as the artist starts the first song.

SeatGeek and Lyft want to save you from that stress by dropping you off and picking you up closer to your seat. They plan to do it by integrating their apps this fall.

If you request a Lyft ride through the SeatGeek app, you'll automatically have your seat location marked on the ride-hailing company's app, so the driver will know to drop you at the closest entrance to your spot.

SeatGeek said these custom maps could save you up to 30 minutes in walking time at large venues. Riders can also receive discounts on Lyft rides by booking via the SeatGeek app.

"Our partnership with Lyft is a perfect example of what openness can do for fans, and what has been lacking in this industry," SeatGeek co-founder Russ D'Souza said in a statement. "This is innovation that will noticeably improve the fan experience, as we look for more ways to make it easier to access and enjoy live events."

This isn't SeatGeek's first foray into app integration. In June, it teamed up with Snapchat to allow the social media app's users to buy tickets to games and concerts.

On Tuesday, Lyft and Aptiv marked 5,000 self-driving rides in Las Vegas -- a plan that allows riders to hail a self-driving car for trips between Sin City hot spots.