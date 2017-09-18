Sean Spicer crashes Emmys, mocks Trump crowd-size claims

Need a crowd-size estimate? Sean Spicer is your man, and he makes house calls.

The former White House press secretary made a surprise appearance at the end of host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, driving a moving podium just as Melissa McCarthy did when she portrayed Spicer on "Saturday Night Live."

"What really matters to Donald Trump is ratings, you have to have the big numbers," Colbert said just before Spicer rolled on out.

And Spicer declared it so, just as he did with President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration crowds.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," Spicer said. "Both in person and around the world."

But Colbert got in the last word, bidding Spicer farewell by identifying him as "Melissa McCarthy, everyone."

Twitter had thoughts.

Anna Chlumsky's face when Sean Spicer walked out was all of us! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3wFQKCultf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer agreed to appear at the #Emmys in exchange for 7,000 packs of aged cinnamon gum — Mashable (@mashable) September 18, 2017

Melissa mccarthy's face when Sean spicer comes on stage is everything #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YXJJAuZVdP — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 18, 2017

when you're a better Sean Spicer than the real guy. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/rnbscJmu2E — kaye (@kayeisme) September 18, 2017

That moment when Sean Spicer surprised Sean Spicer at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Mt1qZv6PI2 — Becks (@beckster626) September 18, 2017

Not everyone was happy with Spicer's appearance.

Well, the Sean Spicer normalization tour rolls on. #Emmys — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) September 18, 2017

SEAN SPICER DOES NOT GET TO BE FUNNY — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017

ha ha ha remember how Sean Spicer was a lie-peddling disaster for America — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) September 18, 2017

welp, we have hit Peak Spicer. #Emmys — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer lied for MONTHSSSS and now he's up there on the #Emmys stage. pic.twitter.com/artgntiOH0 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 18, 2017

Tfw Sean spicer is funny now pic.twitter.com/x4i9eqAot5 — 💰Jeffrey💰 (@BonosSon) September 18, 2017

Seeing Sean Spicer during the Emmys mock the actual lie he told the American people about inauguration crowd is I don't know, not funny. — Mary Georgantopoulos (@marygeorgant) September 18, 2017

But not everyone was upset.

I really don't get why everyone is angry about the Spicer joke. It works b/c it acknowledges enormity of the lies. It's mocking him/Trump. pic.twitter.com/11hQCewmfS — Rhoda Osman (@RhodaOsman) September 18, 2017

It was a good night for "SNL's" political humor. Alec Baldwin claimed the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Trump on "SNL." Accepting the award, he joked, "At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy."

And Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on the NBC comedy sketch show, won for supporting actress in a comedy series -- meaning both candidates, in a sense, were winners.

