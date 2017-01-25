Has Sean Spicer's war with Dippin' Dots reached a sweet end?

This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

Up Next This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sean Spicer's curious war on the "ice cream of the future" has gotten stickier now that he has a new position as White House press secretary.

Since 2010, Spicer has been in a one-sided Twitter feud with Dippin' Dots, which are beaded little treats flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen.

He's mocked the product's "ice cream of the future" slogan multiple times and tweeted with glee when the company suffered financial problems and filed for bankruptcy in 2011.

In 2015, when Dippin' Dots didn't have enough vanilla ice cream at the Washington Nationals baseball game he was attending, Spicer tweeted, "If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla."

Now that Spicer has a prominent role in the Trump administration, Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer posted a lighthearted open letter to Spicer on Monday to address his apparent dissatisfaction with its product.

Enlarge Image Dippin' Dots

"We understand that ice cream is a serious matter," the letter reads. "And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots."

Fischer noted that the Kentucky-based company supplies hundreds of jobs to Americans. "We hear that's on your agenda too," his letter said.

No doubt sensing a sweet public-relations opportunity, Fischer offered to treat the White House and press corps to a Dippin' Dots ice cream social with plenty of Spicer's favorite flavor on hand.

Spicer responded with a tweet on Monday suggesting the company "do something great for the those who have served out [sic] nation and 1st responders" instead.

Not sure if that counts as deflecting or a sincere truce, but here's hoping the Spicer/Dippin' Dots freeze has melted once and for all.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech." Take a look here.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers. Read it here.