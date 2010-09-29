Seagate ships BlackArmor NAS with 3TB drives

Seagate

A few months ago, Seagate unveiled its, and probably the world's, first single-volume 3TB external hard drive, the FreeAgent GoFlex Desk . It was just a matter of time before the new super-high-capacity hard drives became available to the company's flagship NAS server, the BlackArmor 440 and BlackArmor 420.

And that day is today, as the company introduced the highest-capacity four-bay NAS server on the market by starting to sell the new BlackArmor 440 and 420 NAS servers preloaded with its 3TB hard drives. These two NAS server are essential the same, except the 440 is preloaded with four hard drives (12TB total), while the 420 is preloaded with only two drives (6TB total).

Apart from the new internal hard drives, the servers themselves are the same as those released more than a year ago. However, they come with the latest firmware to support the internal hard drives' high capacity.

According to Seagate, owners of existing BlackArmor NAS servers can also upgrade to the latest firmware. However, they will not be able to upgrade to the new capacity as Seagate is not selling the 3TB internal hard drives separately. This is because most computers are unable to handle hard drives that have more than 2.1TB of storage due to some legacy standard set back in 1980.

That said, the new BlackArmor 440/420 servers and the GoFlex Desk are the only ways for now for users to benefit from Seagate's 3TB hard drives. So for those looking for a workhorse four-bay NAS server with maximum amount of storage available, the BlackArmor 440 is currently the only choice on the market.

CNET has reviewed BlackArmor NAS servers, which are fast and stable systems that come with limited amount of features, including:

Support for Microsoft Active Directory 2000, 2003, and 2008 for populating users and groups.

Dong Ngo/CNET Hardware-based encryption.

Remote access with the included Web-based file download and FTP functionality.

Full-system backup and recovery helps protect everything on your PC's hard drive including the operating system, programs, and settings. In the event of a system crash or failure, your computer can be restored to a previous point in time with SafetyDrill software.

Four additional USB ports to connect extra USB storage devices, easily share a USB printer or connect an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to safeguard from power failure.

The BlackArmor NAS 440 server is configured with RAID 5 and ships with 10 backup software licenses, while the BlackArmor NAS 220 server ships with RAID 1 configuration and 5 backup software licenses.

The BlackArmor NAS 440 (12TB) and 420 (6TB) servers are available now and cost $1,900 and $650, respectively.

