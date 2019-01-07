Seagate announces a slew of new storage drives at CES, including new solid state drives

Seagate typically introduces a number of new products at CES each year and this year's no exception. Once again its opened the product spigot, announcing a number of new storage options, including new drives from its premium LaCie brand. We're still awaiting pricing on some of the new models, but here's a quick look the new Seagate 2019 offerings

Enlarge Image Seagate

Tactile textile industrial design

Type-C compatibility for the latest laptops

Optional data security with Seagate Secure



Password protection with 256-AES Hardware Encryption

Toolkit backup with auto sync

Works with PCs/Macs out of the box

exFAT, no need to install driver

1-year Mylio Create plan

Automatic storytelling with Life Calendar and natural searches

Multi-device synchronization

Cloud-free backup+optimized images on devices, master files on drive

2-months Adobe CC Photography membership

1TB ($70) and 2TB ($90) of storage

Shipping in February

Enlarge Image Seagate

Metal top cover with textured finish

PCs/Macs out of the box

exFAT, no need to install driver

1-year Mylio Create plan

Automatic storytelling with Life Calendar and natural searches

Multi-device synchronization (access content on your drive from all your devices)

Cloud-free backup+optimized images on devices, master files on drive

2-months Adobe CC Photography membership

Backup Plus Slim: 1TB ($60) and 2TB ($80)



Backup Plus Portable: 4TB ($120) and 5TB ($130)



Shipping in March

Space Gray Diamond Cut full metal design



Up to 540MB/s transfer speeds



Slim design



USB-C (Thunderbolt 3, and USB compatibility)

USB-C and USB 3.0 cables included

Pre-formatted exFAT for compatibility Mac & PC

LaCie ToolKit Mirror/Backup module

3-Year Warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services

1-Month Adobe All-Apps Plan included

Available in up to 5TB of storage

Available in two colors: space gray and moon silver



Shipping: End of January

Pricing: TBD

Enlarge Image Seagate

Space Gray Diamond Cut full metal design



Up to 540MB/s transfer speeds



Only 9mm thick and 100g



3-meter drop resistant

USB-C (Thunderbolt 3, and USB compatibility)

USB 3.0 cable included

Pre-formatted exFAT for compatibility Mac & PC

LaCie ToolKit Mirror/Backup module

3-Year Warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services

1-Month Adobe All-Apps Plan included

Available in up to 2TB of storage

Shipping: End of January

Pricing: TBD

In January Seagate will also be shipping its new FireCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe internal SSD geared toward PC gamers and the IronWolf 110, which Seagate bills as the the "world's first purpose-built NAS SSD."

As soon as we get more info we'll update this post.



Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.