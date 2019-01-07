Seagate unleashes a slew of new storage drives at CES 2019

Seagate typically introduces a number of new products at CES each year and this year's no exception. Once again it's opened the product spigot, with a number of storage options including new drives from its premium LaCie brand. We're still awaiting pricing on some of the new models, but here's a quick look the new Seagate 2019 offerings:
Backup Plus Ultra Touch
- Tactile textile industrial design
- Type-C compatibility for the latest laptops
- Optional data security with Seagate Secure
- Password protection with 256-AES Hardware Encryption
- Toolkit backup with auto sync
- Works with PCs and Macs out of the box
- exFAT, no need to install driver
- One-year Mylio Create plan
- Automatic storytelling with Life Calendar and natural searches
- Multi-device synchronization
- Cloud-free backup+optimized images on devices, master files on drive
- Two-month Adobe CC Photography membership
- 1TB ($70) and 2TB ($90) of storage
- Shipping in February
Backup Slim and Backup Plus Portable
- Metal top cover with textured finish
- Works with PCs and Macs out of the box
- exFAT, no need to install driver
- One-year Mylio Create plan
- Automatic storytelling with Life Calendar and natural searches
- Multi-device synchronization (access content on your drive from all your devices)
- Cloud-free backup+optimized images on devices, master files on drive
- Two-month Adobe CC Photography membership
- Backup Plus Slim: 1TB ($60) and 2TB ($80)
- Backup Plus Portable: 4TB ($120) and 5TB ($130)
- Shipping in March
LaCie Mobile Drive
- Space Gray Diamond Cut full metal design
- Up to 540MB-per-second transfer speeds
- Slim design
- USB-C (Thunderbolt 3, and USB compatibility)
- USB-C and USB 3.0 cables included
- Pre-formatted exFAT for compatibility Mac & PC
- LaCie ToolKit Mirror/Backup module
- Three-year warranty with rescue data recovery services
- One-month Adobe All-Apps Plan included
- Available in up to 5TB of storage
- Available in two colors: space gray and moon silver
- Shipping: End of January
- Pricing: TBD
LaCie Mobile SSD
- Space Gray Diamond Cut full metal design
- Up to 540MB-per-second transfer speeds
- Only 9mm thick and 100g
- 3-meter drop resistant
- USB-C (Thunderbolt 3, and USB compatibility)
- USB 3.0 cable included
- Pre-formatted exFAT for compatibility with Mac and PC
- LaCie ToolKit Mirror/Backup module
- Three-year warranty with rescue data recovery services
- One-month Adobe All-Apps Plan included
- Available in up to 2TB of storage
- Shipping: End of January
- Pricing: TBD
In January Seagate will also be shipping its new FireCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe internal SSD geared toward PC gamers and the IronWolf 110, which Seagate bills as the the "world's first purpose-built NAS SSD."
As soon as we get more info we'll update this post.
