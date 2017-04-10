Scores of cyber attacks tied to CIA tools, Symantec says

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The hacking tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency may have been involved with at least 40 cyber attacks in 16 countries, security firm Symantec told Reuters.

The company based its conclusion on the disclosure of those tools by WikiLeaks last month. The documents showed how the spy agency was able to hack into phones, computers and even televisions to snoop on people.

Symantec didn't directly blame the CIA for the hacks, according to Reuters. The company also told Reuters that the targets were all government entities or had legitimate national security value, and were based in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

A spokesman for Symantec wasn't immediately available to comment on the Reuters report.

A CIA spokesman declined to comment on the Symantec report. The agency had previously declined to comment on the leaks themselves, only noting that "the American public should be deeply troubled by any WikiLeaks disclosure designed to damage the Intelligence Community's ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries. Such disclosures not only jeopardize U.S. personnel and operations, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm."

CNET is unable to verify whether the WikiLeaks documents are real or have been altered.