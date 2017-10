Niall Carson - PA Images

In a blog post Wednesday, tech evangelist Robert Scoble defended himself against sexual harassment allegations based on the idea that he was not a manager or in a position of power over the women who made the allegations.

"None of the women who came forward were ever in a position where I could make or break their careers. Sexual Harassment requires that I have such power," Scoble said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.