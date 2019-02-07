Scientists want to power pacemakers with energy from your heart

Getty Images

In the future, people with pacemakers might not have to have surgery to replace the battery that runs the device.

Researchers at Dartmouth University are working on a thin polymer applied to existing pacemakers that could harvest the heart's mechanical energy in order to charge the battery, according to a study out in January.

Otherwise, the typical lifespan of a pacemaker battery is about 5 to 10 years, according to John Hopkins.

The modified device has gone through a first round of animal studies and researchers are looking at a 5-year timeframe for getting it out to humans, according to the MIT Technology Review.

The researchers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.