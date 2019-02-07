In the future, people with pacemakers might not have to have surgery to replace the battery that runs the device.
Researchers at Dartmouth University are working on a thin polymer applied to existing pacemakers that could harvest the heart's mechanical energy in order to charge the battery, according to a study out in January.
Otherwise, the typical lifespan of a pacemaker battery is about 5 to 10 years, according to John Hopkins.
The modified device has gone through a first round of animal studies and researchers are looking at a 5-year timeframe for getting it out to humans, according to the MIT Technology Review.
The researchers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Scientists want to power pacemakers with energy from your heart
