Scary 'New Mutants' trailer: 'X-Men' meets 'Stranger Things'

When is a superhero movie not a superhero movie? When it's a superhero horror movie! The first trailer for forthcoming Marvel comics adaptation "The New Mutants" is here, and it sees Marvel's characters heading in a horrifying new direction.

Focusing on a young cast in a scary situation, the trailer rides the current wave of 1980s-esque teen horror seen in "Stranger Things" and "It". In case you were confused by the spooky tone, someone handily tells us, "This isn't a hospital... it's a haunted house!"

"New Mutants" is led by a cast of hot young stars from your favourite TV shows, including Maisie Williams from "Game Of Thrones" as the werewolf-like mutant Wolfsbane and Charlie Heaton from "Stranger Things" as Southern-fried speedster Cannonball. The cast also includes Alice Braga, Anya Taylor-Joy and a scary washing machine.

In the Marvel comics, the New Mutants are a shifting team of young mutants studying under Professor X. The concept was coined by legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont and artist Bob McLeod in 1982.

The movie adaptation is produced by Fox, so it ties in with the ongoing X-Men big screen films, but not with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"New Mutants" open worldwide on 13 April 2018.

