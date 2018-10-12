Scarlett Johansson will reportedly make $15M on upcoming Black Widow film

Disney

Scarlett Johansson could be getting a big paycheck for her upcoming standalone Black Widow movie.

According to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson is set to earn $15 million, a figure equal to what Chris Evans (who's played Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (who's played Thor) earned in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as their own latest standalone movies.

Marvel Studios, Johansson and The Hollywood Reporter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement to the Reporter, though, a spokesperson for Marvel said, "Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms."

Johansson has played the superhero Black Widow in six movies.