SBC cuts prices, gear makers tout voice capabilities

latest developments
High-speed Net firms are racing to extend their presence in the digital subscriber line (DSL) market. Just this week, firms signed deals for voice-over-DSL and interactive TV, while SBC cut the price of its high-speed Internet access service and the Broadband Digital Group will offer it for free.
