SBC cuts prices, gear makers tout voice capabilities

High-speed Net firms are racing to extend their presence in the digital subscriber line (DSL) market. Just this week, firms signed deals for voice-over-DSL and interactive TV, while SBC cut the price of its high-speed Internet access service and the Broadband Digital Group will offer it for free.

 

  latest developments 

Free DSL takes step closer to market
The Broadband Digital Group says it will kick off the trial version of its free digital subscriber line service early next month.

Baby Bells may dial into voice-over-DSL
Dozens of communications companies and equipment makers are working on voice services using digital subscriber lines to tap the $100 billion voice market.

Motorola, iMagicTV help forge the way for interactive TV
The firms ink a deal to help telecommunications companies offer interactive TV and Internet content over high-speed phone lines.

SBC lowers rates, waives start-up fees in promotion
SBC Communications will cut the price of its high-speed Internet access service and waive installation and equipment costs for residential consumers as part of a 10-week promotion.

