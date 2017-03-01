Say 'hola' to Netflix's new European original shows

Enlarge Image Netflix

Say "ciao" and "hola!" to the latest Netflix original shows from Europe. Italian crime drama "Suburra" and Spanish series "Las Chicas Del Cable" join the British, German and French shows already on the streaming service.

Netflix has 90 shows in production in Europe, highlighting the US company's emphasis on global content. The company's founder Reed Hastings discussed the shows at a press event in Berlin today, where creators and stars from the streaming service's forthcoming original shows gave a taste of what we can expect.

"Suburra" is an Italian crime thriller set in Rome that sees Church, state, real estate developers collide with -- and possibly become -- criminals. Like the sprawling Italian crime franchise "Gomorra" before it, the "Suburra" series grew out of a book and a movie. The Netflix show is a prequel to the 2015 movie and original novel by Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo, and the series is set years before and spanning 20 days of turmoil across 10 episodes.

Jazz age drama "Las Chicas Del Cable" is also streaming from 28 April. Set in Madrid in the roaring twenties, the sassy show follows the lives and loves of four female Spanish switchboard operators. A second series has already been confirmed.

Among the other European originals is Netflix's first German drama, "Dark", which debuted a teaser trailer today.

Hastings also announced that Netflix will add support for Romanian and Greek this year, taking the company to 15 European languages.