Saturn's moon Tethys looks like a giant eyeball

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Jeepers, creepers, where'd you get that peeper? NASA's Cassini spacecraft took a peek at Saturn's moon Tethys and it looks like Tethys is capable of staring right back. A NASA image released on Monday highlights the icy moon and its massive pupil-like crater.

Tethys measures 660 miles (1,062 kilometers) across. NASA notes that "a large impact not only created a crater known as Odysseus, but the rebound of the impact caused the mountainous peaks, named Scheria Montes, to form in the center of the crater." Cassini snapped the picture in November.

Tethys isn't the only Saturn moon to bear a close resemblance to an everyday object. Prometheus looks like a potato and Mimas looks like a weird lumpy version of Darth Vader's Death Star spacecraft from Star Wars.

Saturn has over 60 moons, so it's no wonder some of them trigger our human sense of pareidolia, the same phenomenon that gives us fish and silverware on Mars.

Cassini, launched in 1997, is scheduled to end its mission in 2017 when it plunges into Saturn's atmosphere later this year.

