Saturday at Comic-Con 2018: TV and movie panels worth watching

Tania González/CNET

San Diego Comic-Con may be for more than just comic books these days, but let's be honest -- the event is always best when it goes back to its roots. This year, DC unveiled a new comic-focused streaming service, and the show floor is littered with amazing booths, incredible displays and comic icons built from Lego. It's amazing.

If traditional comic heroes are your jam, then Saturday at SDCC 2018 is the day for you. The day kicks off with the Warner Bros. main panel in Hall H, followed by presentations on Black Lightning, Krypton, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and so much more. It's pretty obvious we can expect to hear a lot about the upcoming Aquaman movie, but don't be surprised get a better glimpse of Shazam and maybe, just maybe, a look at Wonder Woman 2.

And when you get tired of all the new announcements, you can wrap it up by watching Deadpool 2 in the evening. Truly, the perfect end to a perfect day.



Check out our full list of must-see panels below.

Saturday

Warner Bros. (10:30 am - 12:30 pm; Hall H)

Black Lightning (11:00 am - 11:45 am; Ballroom 20)

My Hero Academia (11:15 am - 12:15 am; Room 6A)

The Simpsons (12:00 pm - 12:45 pm; Ballroom 20)

Krypton (12:00 pm - 12:50 pm; Indigo Ballroom)

The Gifted (2:30 pm - 3:15 pm; Ballroom 20)

Supergirl (3:30 pm - 4:15 pm; Ballroom 20)

Arrow (4:15 pm - 5:00 pm; Ballroom 20)

Batman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray (4:15 pm - 5:15 pm; Room 6DE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (5:00 pm - 5:45 pm; Ballroom 20)

Deadpool 2 (5:15 pm - 6:15 pm; Hall H)

The Purge: From Film to TV (5:15 pm - 6:15 pm; Room 6BCF)

The Flash (5:45 pm - 6:30 pm; Ballroom 20)

Deadly Class (6:00 pm - 6:50 pm; Indigo Ballroom)

An Evening with Kevin Smith (6:45 pm - 8:15 pm; Hall H)

Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic (8:00 pm - 8:50 pm; Indigo Ballroom)

Deadpool 2 screening (10:00 pm - 12:00 am; Horton Grand Theatre)

