Sanyo beamer sets new lumens record

Sanyo

The latest Sanyo LP-XF1000 is hailed as the world's brightest projector, with a staggering 12,000 lumens output. This is easily four times the performance of an average multimedia model in the market. To achieve this ultra-high luminance for large-venue installations, the LP-XF1000 features an integrated dual-lamp system enhanced by its proprietary QuaDrive Engine technology.

With such an impressive projection credential, this 3LCD-based Sanyo is capable of rendering up to a whopping 600-inch image at a full 1.07 billion colors. Its modular design also enables optimum setup flexibility through a selection of 10 optional lenses of various throw distances and built-in expansion slots for adding networking and HD video wireless transmission capabilities.

Sanyo is displaying the LP-XF1000 at Gitex Technology Week 2009 in Dubai, which runs through Thursday. The Sanyo LP-XF1000 will cost 4,200,000 yen ($46,400) when it rolls out in Japan on December 18. The company's press release did not specify availability and pricing for other countries and regions.

(Source: Crave Asia)