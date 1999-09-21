Sandpiper, WireBreak team on streaming entertainment

The deal marks the continued use of broadband technologies to enhance entertainment on the Web. Sandpiper recently has struck alliances with America Online, RealNetworks, and Sun Microsystems.

Like competitors such as Akamai, which last month filed to raise $86.25 million in an initial public offering, Sandpiper provides speedier delivery of Web content to users.

WireBreak is a start-up founded by former Paramount Digital president David Wertheimer.

"The whole concept of taking a WireBreak is based on the premise that viewers can access our 'Digital Shows' quickly and reliably," Wertheimer said in a statement. "Sandpiper's solution makes this possible regardless of file size and Web traffic."

Sandpiper's so-called footprint service is supposed to speed Web site performance two to ten times by delivering content from a network of more than 400 servers. It also provides e-businesses with services to track Web site usage patterns.

"Digital programming is leading the next generation of Web entertainment, which is why Sandpiper has aligned itself with industry-leading interactive companies to build the strongest, fastest, and most reliable content delivery network to seamlessly distribute rich media online," Leo Spiegel, chief executive of Sandpiper Networks, said in a statement.

"WireBreak is on the cutting edge of digital content development and distribution, and that kind of rich media requires maximum speed and reliability...Sandpiper is happy to have been chosen as the company to provide that backbone," Spiegel added.

Companies like Sandpiper and Akamai aim to put an end to Internet traffic jams. Underlying their growth are fears that big Web events, such as this year's release of the Star Wars movie trailers or last summer's e-publication of the Starr Report, are leading to overloaded and sometimes unreachable sites, prompting concern that Web architecture can't keep up with surges in use.

Akamai, for example, has persuaded major clients such as Yahoo, CNN, and Disney's Go Network to host their content on its system. The company can host content from its customers at each of 20 points around the world. This allows users to go to sites close to their own computers in accessing bandwidth-heavy content, such as advertisements, graphics, or photographs.

News.com's John Borland contributed to this report.