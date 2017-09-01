SanDisk

If you love large amounts of digital storage, today's your lucky day.

Western Digital, SanDisk's parent company, announced on Thursday a microSD memory card with 400GB of storage, which it claims is the world's largest. It'll cost you though -- $250.

The extra space is good for storing HD videos and photos.

Western Digital says the card is ideal for Android phones and tablets, and can hold up to 40 hours of full HD video. You can also transfer up to 1,200 photos per minute, the company says. The card is also rated A1, meaning it will help load apps faster, too.