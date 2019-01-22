Sandbox VR's new Amber Sky 2088 is perfect sci-fi fun

Sandbox VR

Want to save the world as a robot hero alongside your friends? Sandbox VR's new Amber Sky 2088 is here to make it happen.

Working with your buddies in a team of four or six, you're thrust into a world under attack by aliens as part of a robot squad out to save the planet from destruction. The 30-minute experience is mostly on rails, you'll still get to roam around and blast aliens attacking from all directions.

The game starts in New Hong Kong and has you escorting a package up the "Beanstalk" space elevator. You're treated to an amazing view as you lift up to a sub-orbital station thanks to the game's stunning graphics. And as the story progresses, you learn that the Beanstalk you're on is the only one left.

You play as either an attacker or defender. Attackers' rifles have a special flamethrower secondary ability, while defenders get a shield to deflect attacks -- they can toss it like Captain America to kill marauding alien monsters.

Sandbox VR

Like other Sandbox VR games, the haptic vest helps add immersion, and lets you know when you're being attacked. While you're mostly standing on a platform in the game, you can move around that small space, helping your team fend off attacks from all directions (including above you). Other environment tricks include using fans to simulate explosion breezes, which helped sell the immersion.

There are also epic boss fights that require you to dodge mega lasers or die in one hit. Some monsters attack with plasma orbs that defenders have to block, meanwhile attackers can use flamethrowers to burn eggs that hatch baby aliens. And, similar to the Alien movies, those hatched alien babies like to jump on your chest.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Last time I played a Sandbox VR game, I killed the zombies of Deadwood Mansion alongside experienced gamers. This time around I brought newbies to see if they could do as well. Surprisingly, they did -- but not without plenty of deaths. Fortunately you can revive a buddy by touching their shoulder.

Still, my team had fun. That was a relief because I wasn't sure how they'd take to VR, having never tried it before. But the session ended with big smiles and everyone wanted to try more games, so it appears that VR gaming has gained more converts.

Sandbox VR's rep told me that there are plans for more games coming this year, and they should rolling out to official Sandbox VR stores around the world, though franchises may not see the new game any time soon. If you're keen, you can check out the Sandbox VR stores located around the world in Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore. A 30-minute session costs around S$32 (about $23, £20 or AU$35) per person.

VR in 2019: Five years in, is it just a dream gathering dust?

VR's missing link: You likely haven't bought a VR headset yet and it's beginning to show.