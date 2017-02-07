'Samurai Jack' long-awaited final-season trailer isn't for kids

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Things are looking grim in the new, definitely-not-for-kids trailer for the fifth and final season of "Samurai Jack."

It's been 13 years since Genndy Tartakovsky's stylish animated series last aired a new episode. (The show's first four seasons, spanning 52 episodes, aired from 2001 to 2004, and it claimed four Primetime Emmys.)

Hero Jack, who's stopped aging, is still trapped in the dystopian future where the time-traveling warrior was thrust by the demon lord Aku.

"Aku's grasp chokes the past, present and future," the trailer reveals, and it looks like Jack will have a tough fight through the bleak, violent landscape. Still, he has hope, "It always seems bad at first," Jack notes in the preview. "But then, I find a way."

The new limited series will come to Cartoon Network's Adult Swim block on March 11.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.