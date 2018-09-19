Samsung's Odyssey Z gaming notebook now available for $1,800

Sean Hollister/CNET

Samsung 's new Core i7 hexacore laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics is now available in the US, over five months after its launch.

The company announced its rebooted gaming laptop series with the 15.6-inch Odyssey Z during Intel's 8th-generation Core i CPU launch in April. It only comes in one model, with a 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS display, a 256GB SSD and 16GB DDR4 SDRAM, for $1,800.

That price is higher than similarly equipped competitors, such as the HP Omen 15 and Alienware 15, which run closer to $1,500. Some of these rivals are configured with more storage, a mini DisplayPort connector to drive a G-Sync compatible monitor, and in the case of the HP, a narrow-bezel 4K display.

While the Odyssey can drive a monitor via the USB-C connection with an optional adapter -- or HDMI for that matter -- G-Sync doesn't work over USB-C or Thunderbolt because it's not directly on the GPU bus like a DisplayPort connection.

It also adopts a right-side touchpad, which can be an acquired taste (but it doesn't double as a numeric keypad like we've seen from Asus and Acer) and curved chicklet keycaps. It's a traditional 15-inch size but does weigh a little less than comparable models at 5.3 pounds/2.4 kg.

It's available now through Amazon as well as Samsung.com, and should be appearing in the Microsoft Store.