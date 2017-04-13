Samsung's Interactive Table is pretty awesome

It takes quite a bit to impress me, and while the new Samsung Galaxy S8 is a looker, it was actually an interactive demo that blew me away at the phone's Singapore launch.

The unremarkably named Interactive Table may not sound like much, but it really is a piece of cool tech. The table lets users check out the features of Samsung Galaxy S8 in a pretty amazing way.

You put the phone on the table, which is essentially a large display, and the table then detects where the phone is through the 12 cameras hidden below the screen. Using a round glass marker, you then get to select which of the features of the new phone you want to experience by simply twisting it.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Aloysius Low/CNET

You get to try out the new Iris Scanner, get to know Samsung's Connect feature for smart homes as well as be impressed with the phone's tiny-bezel Infinity Display. Because the phone and the table are in connected via Wi-Fi, the phone also acts as a second screen for you to play with it.

Samsung said the Interactive Table was developed in-house, and it isn't the retired Samsung SUR40 repackaged. It's a pretty fun experience to try and possibly the best demo the company could use for its spiffy new flagship.

The tables will be deployed in ten countries, including Singapore, Australia, Russia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Mexico and Chile and others where its Galaxy Studio experience will be. There's no word on whether the table will appear in the US or UK.