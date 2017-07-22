Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 might come with a Bixby-friendly earset

Enlarge Image Bloomberg

Samsung is reportedly working on a Bluetooth earset that works with Samsung's new Bixby voice assistant. The earset is expected to be available around the same time as the Galaxy Note 8, according to Etnews.

Since the Note 8 "phablet" -- translation: part phone, part tablet -- is scheduled to arrive sometime in "late August," we likely won't have to wait long for Samsung to confirm or deny the Bixby earset claims.

Samsung is considering packaging the earset as part of the Note 8 purchase, as well as offering it separately, the report adds. It also references sources who say the earset will offer "noise-blocking" technology to limit disturbances from ambient noise.

After several delays, Bixby made its way to Samsung's Galaxy S8 devices this Tuesday via a software update. But a report suggests it will be awhile before Bixby joins Amazon's Alexa devices, the Google Home and the recently-announced Apple HomePod (due this December) in a standalone smart speaker. Samsung has said smart appliances like refrigerators will support Bixby, though.

